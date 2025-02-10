Teenager due in court following 'dangerous' Dunmurry scrambler report

A teenager has been charged following a report of a scrambler being driven in a dangerous manner in Dunmurry.

Police investigating a report of anti-social behaviour in the vicinity of Colin Glen Road on Saturday, February 8, have charged a teenage male to court.

The 17-year-old male has been charged with a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving and no driving licence.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Youth Court on March 7, 2025.

Police said all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.