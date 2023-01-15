Register
Teenager ends up in court after police stop car with ‘a smell of cannabis coming from it’

Police followed and stopped a car which had “a smell of cannabis coming from it”, a court has heard.

6 hours ago
15th Jan 2023

Adam Somerville (19), a factory worker, from Maloon Way, Cookstown, was fined £100 with a £15 offender's levy for possessing the drug on July 18 last year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday (January 13) that police were on mobile patrol in the Cookstown area when they observed a VW Beetle car.

Prosecuting counsel said police noted the “nervous behaviour” of the occupants and that when the door opened one appeared to have a cannabis joint.

Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said police followed the vehicle which had a smell of cannabis coming from it, and stopped it in the Burn Road area of the town.

She said they searched Somerville and a bag containing 14 grams of cannabis was located.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had accepted responsibility and fully cooperated with the police.

He described the defendant as a hardworking young man who was employed at a local food factory.

"I would ask the court to give him credit for his acceptance and cooperation towards the police,” he said.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told Somerville that he was before the court for the first time for possession of cannabis.

Mr O’Hare said the defendant had a “luxury quantity of cannabis” in his possession which, according to the police, was enough to make 100 cigarettes.

Imposing the penalities, he also made an order for the destruction of the drug and gave Somerville 20 weeks to pay the fine.