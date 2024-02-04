Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bradley Brown, aged 19, from Windsor Lodge in Waringstown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with a number of motoring offences including failing to report a damage only accident, failing to remain, driving without insurance, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage, failure to display L plates and driving as an L driver while unaccompanied.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor told the court that on Thursday, June 15, at 5.55am, police received a report of a hit-and-run crash on Atkinson Avenue in Portadown.

Police spotted two vehicles when they arrived, a silver Ford which had damage to the rear off side panel and a black Ford Transit which was in the middle of the road and had significant damage to the front near side wheel and side panel. Brown made no replies during interview.

Brown’s solicitor referred to the defendant’s pre-sentence report and said it was a “sorry tale Your Worship will have heard on many occasions” particularly when it comes to young people involved with drugs.

“Mr Brown is one such person. He has struggled with those addiction problems,” said the solicitor, adding Brown is voluntarily using the community addiction services.

The solicitor queried whether the judge felt this had passed the custody threshold and requested the judge look at a Probation Order or Combination Order instead.

District Judge Francis Rafferty banned Brown from driving for six months and ordered him to pay a £50 fine for the charge of failing to report. For failing to remain he was also given a six months ban and £50 fine. For having no insurance he was also banned from driving for six months and was also given 100 hours Community Service.

For driving without the consent of the owner he was also give 100 hours Community Service. For failing to display L plates he was given a one-month driving ban and for being an unaccompanied L driver he was also given a one-month driving ban.

The district judge said: “That is a total of six months disqualification, 100 hours of Community Service, £100 fine plus the offender levy.”