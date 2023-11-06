Teenager given community service for punching Cookstown nightclub doorman and spitting on him
Nineteen-year-old Johnathan Lawrence from Callan Bridge Park in Armagh, admitted assaulting the doorman on July 16 2022. Lawrence was also fined £150 with a £15 offender's levy for obstructing a police officer on the same date.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that Lawrence and another male ran off after the incident and were found by police hiding in an alleyway in James Street.
Prosecuting counsel explained Lawrence had been involved in an argument with the door staff member before punching him on the front and back of the head and then spat on him. The lawyer said when police located Lawrence in the alleyway he provided them with false details.
A defence lawyer described it as an “unsavoury incident” especially the spitting element. He stressed the defendant has no previous convictions and made a full admission and offered his apologies to the injured party and police.
The lawyer said although Lawrence had “made it dififcult for himself” by giving the incorrect details he rectified the situation at the scene and co-operated with the police.
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said the aggravating features were that he assaulted a man while at his place of work and then spat on that man.
He said he would be justified in sending him to prison but he had also to consider that the defendant has responsibility for a seven-month old child and has no previous convictions.
The judge ordered Lawrence to pay the injured party £200 compensation.