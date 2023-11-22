A teenager from the Dungiven area was caught driving an Audi car at 110mph.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christian John Kelly, of Gortnagross Road, committed the excess speed offence on September 2, five days before he turned 19.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard he was detected at the M2 motorway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defence lawyer said the defendant's father has a car business and both had been to England to buy cars. The defendant had been driving one of the vehicles.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The barrister said there was "no excuse" for the "outrageous" speed but traffic had been "light".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said many young men believe they are "infallible" but at such a speed the defendant could have killed himself or somebody else.

Judge Broderick said it would be every parents' "worst nightmare" if police came to their door to say a "young loved one" had been killed as a result of a road traffic accident.