Teenager ‘simply panicked’ and gave false details when stopped by police on Magherafelt bypass
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jack Mawhinney, aged 19, an apprentice mechanic, from Moyola Terrace, Castledawson, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy and handed six penalty points for having no insurance, and a further £200 for using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
Dean O’Hagan (30), from Moorside Villas, Desertmartin, was fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy and given six penalty points for permitting no insurance, and £100 for possessing cannabis.
The court heard the offences came to light when police stopped a BMW car on the Magherafelt bypass on the evening of February 5 this year.
Prosecuting counsel said Mawhinney was the driver, and passenger O’Hagan, both gave details which police checks showed to be false.
The lawyer said a search was carried out of the vehicle and a small quantity of cannabis totalling 1.7 grams was seized.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton asked the court to give “maximum credit” to the defendants for entering early guilty pleas.
Mr Atherton explained they had been returning from the Nutts Corner and O’Hagan did not feel well and allowed Mawhinney to do the driving.
He said Mawhinney had “simply panicked” when he became aware of the police and he knew he was in trouble but “then came clean almost immediately”.
O’Hagan had the cannabis for personal use as he had difficulty sleeping with the medication he was taking at the time, added Mr Atherton.