Teenager ‘simply panicked’ and gave false details when stopped by police on Magherafelt bypass

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A young motorist who gave false details to police when he was stopped on the Magherafelt bypass was given a Conditional Discharge for six months at the local magistrates court for obstructing police.

Jack Mawhinney, aged 19, an apprentice mechanic, from Moyola Terrace, Castledawson, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy and handed six penalty points for having no insurance, and a further £200 for using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

Dean O’Hagan (30), from Moorside Villas, Desertmartin, was fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy and given six penalty points for permitting no insurance, and £100 for possessing cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard the offences came to light when police stopped a BMW car on the Magherafelt bypass on the evening of February 5 this year.

Magherafelt bypass where the defendants were stopped by the police. Credit: Google

Prosecuting counsel said Mawhinney was the driver, and passenger O’Hagan, both gave details which police checks showed to be false.

The lawyer said a search was carried out of the vehicle and a small quantity of cannabis totalling 1.7 grams was seized.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton asked the court to give “maximum credit” to the defendants for entering early guilty pleas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Atherton explained they had been returning from the Nutts Corner and O’Hagan did not feel well and allowed Mawhinney to do the driving.

He said Mawhinney had “simply panicked” when he became aware of the police and he knew he was in trouble but “then came clean almost immediately”.