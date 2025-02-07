Teenagers attack three men with metal bars, hammers, and knives
Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “At approximately 1.40am, police received a report that three men had been assaulted by a number of men armed with what is believed to have been metal bars, hammers and knives in the Mountview Drive area.
“Police attended along with other emergency services and two of the victims were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.
“The perpetrators, who had been seen leaving the scene in a silver coloured Volkswagen Golf, were apprehended a short time later and officers arrested two men aged 18 and 19 on suspicion of attempted murder.
“A third man, aged 19 was later arrested at an address in Lisburn and also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
“All three remain in police custody at this time.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or to anyone who may have CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 91 of 07/02/25.”