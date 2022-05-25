Teenager’s ‘Birthday car taken away’ following driving offences

The Court heard Anais McCreight, of Kilbeg Walk in Antrim town, had originally been bought the vehicle by her parents for her 17th Birthday.

On January 12 this year a defective brake light on the Vauxhall Corsa led police to stop the car in the Fountain Hill area of Antrim.

The defendant admitted insurance and L plate offences; being an ‘unaccompanied’ driver and having a defective light on the vehicle.

The prosecutor said insurers said they had been she had a “full licence” but in fact she only had a provisional licence.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said “£1,800” had been paid for the insurance.

The lawyer said the defendant’s parents had initially bought the car for their daughter’s 17th Birthday but when the offences came to light they were “so appalled” that the vehicle “was immediately sold, taken from her”.

He said the defendant now has no vehicle “and it may well be some time before her mother and father are so generous in going down that route again”.