Televised appeal after pensioner hit by car in Larne

Police have issued an appeal for information in the March episode of BBC’s Crime NI series after a woman in her 80s was hospitalised after a collision in Larne.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 3:11 pm

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 5.32pm on December 1 2021, police were contacted by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service after a woman in her 80s was knocked down by a vehicle on the Linn Road.

“The driver assisted the woman to her nearby home address and waited until an ambulance arrived. By the time the police had arrived the driver had left the premises.

“The injured woman was then brought to Antrim Area Hospital where she was treated for a shattered elbow, head injury and shock as a result of the collision. No further information on the collision or offender has been provided to police.”

Police have appealed for information. (PSNI image).

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

