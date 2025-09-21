Templepatrick: Antrim and Newtownabbey PSNI issues warning following reports of suspicious activity
Police received a number of reports of suspicious behaviour in the housing developments off of Lylehill Road and Antrim Road areas on Saturday morning between 2am and 5am.
Officers are appealing to people to check for any CCTV footage that may be relevant to this and to make a report to police by calling 101, quoting serial 267 of 20/09/2025.
They are also asking householders to check if any items are missing from garages and sheds.
"Please share with relevant friends / family and keep on top of your personal security by ensuring cameras are charged and all doors, windows and cars are locked,” a PSNI spokesperson urged.