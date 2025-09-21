Antrim and Newtownabbey police have urged householders to be vigilant following reports of suspicious activity in the Templepatrick area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police received a number of reports of suspicious behaviour in the housing developments off of Lylehill Road and Antrim Road areas on Saturday morning between 2am and 5am.

Officers are appealing to people to check for any CCTV footage that may be relevant to this and to make a report to police by calling 101, quoting serial 267 of 20/09/2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also asking householders to check if any items are missing from garages and sheds.

"Please share with relevant friends / family and keep on top of your personal security by ensuring cameras are charged and all doors, windows and cars are locked,” a PSNI spokesperson urged.