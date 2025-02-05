Templepatrick hit and run collisions at Ballyrobin Road and Kilmakee Roundabout investigated
A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 6.40pm a bus was travelling along the Ballyrobin Road, when a car travelling in the opposite direction clipped the front of the bus, causing damage. The driver of the car failed to stop.
"At approximately 8.45pm two men were travelling in a Skoda on the nearby Kilmakee Roundabout when the same car, described the vehicle as blue and estate type car, collided with them. The suspect vehicle turned around and reversed into the Skoda twice before making off towards Templepatrick.
"Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed either collision or anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1339 of 01/02/25.”
You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.
Information can be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.