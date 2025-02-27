A 66-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to stealing '£300' worth of alcohol and causing criminal damage to a pint glass and picture frame.

John Oliver Sharp, with an address listed as Lylehill Road near Templepatrick - the address of the Lylehill Tavern - is charged in relation to between January 9 and January 25 this year.

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

At an earlier hearing in the case he was bailed to an address to be approved by police and he is not to enter Lylehill Tavern.

The case has been adjourned to March 11 to fix a date for a contest.