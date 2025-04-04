Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 66-year-old man who had pleaded not guilty to stealing '£300' worth of alcohol and causing criminal damage to a pint glass and picture frame, has had the charges withdrawn by prosecutors.

John Oliver Sharp, with an address listed as Lylehill Road near Templepatrick - the address of the Lylehill Tavern - had been charged in relation to between January 9 and January 25 this year.

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, April 1.