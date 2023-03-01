A Larne man who twice assaulted his partner has been jailed for ten months.

John Bryan Bowers (34), of Glenarm Road, admitted assault; assaulting police; damaging and attempting to damage a cell van on January 8/9 and also pleaded guilty to another assault on February 17.

On January 8, police saw a male running after a female in the Glenarm Road area and "tackle" her to the ground.

The woman told police the defendant had punched her face; hit her head off a wall and pulled her hair.

The defendant attempted to headbutt an officer and urinated in a cell van.

On February 17, the woman said the defendant grabbed her by throat and caused her head to strike a cabinet.

A defence lawyer said the defendant, who had 65 previous convictions, was "embarrassed and ashamed" of his actions.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick said courts treat domestic violence seriously.

