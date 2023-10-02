Ten-year Restraining Order
A 43-year-old man who had been accused of stalking a woman between July 2022 and July this year has had the charge withdrawn for a caution at Ballymena Magistrates Court.
Ronan Hugh Lewis, with an address listed as Queen Street in Ballymena, was also made the subject of a ten-year Restraining Order, the terms of which mean he is not to have any contact, directly or indirectly, with the woman.
The defendant was in the dock at the court where no details regarding the background to the case were outlined.
District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant the Restraining Order was for a "significant period of time, ten years" and told Lewis if convicted of a breach he could face a custodial sentence.