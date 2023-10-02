A 43-year-old man who had been accused of stalking a woman between July 2022 and July this year has had the charge withdrawn for a caution at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ronan Hugh Lewis, with an address listed as Queen Street in Ballymena, was also made the subject of a ten-year Restraining Order, the terms of which mean he is not to have any contact, directly or indirectly, with the woman.

The defendant was in the dock at the court where no details regarding the background to the case were outlined.