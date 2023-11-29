Terry’s appeal for artefacts after fire

​PIPS Hope and Support are calling for the public to get in touch to help rebuild an old cottage full of memorabilia, which burned down last week due to an oil lamp.

Damage which was caused to Terry Rooney's cottage.

​The cottage – which is situated at the foot of Kilbroney mountain - belongs to Terry Rooney, and he had decorated his ‘scotch’ using pallets and plasterboard to create a captivating collection of historic artefacts, exquisite paintings, fascinating newspaper clippings, and an array of old farming utensils.

Terry had been adding to his collection since December in honour of his son Owen, and grandson Frederico, who both died by suicide.

Terry’s collection included a 100-year-old bike, a World War One travel trunk and over 40 carpentry tools from yesteryear.

However, all of those artefacts have been lost in the fire.

Entrance to the cottage was free for the public, and all Terry asked for was a small donation to PIPS Hope and Support. The 92-year-old had raised over £360 before last week’s fire.

Terry is said to be ‘devastated’ by the fire but he is determined to go again, and will rely on the public to help him out by donating any relevant paraphernalia they can.

A spokesperson for PIPS said: ‘Thankfully no one was injured but the place is destroyed. Terry is devastated but has vowed to rebuild it. He's appealing for old artefacts and memorabilia to start again.’

If Terry is successful in reupholstering the cottage donations will resume.