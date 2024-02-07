Tesla theft investigation in Lisburn leads to search in Glenavy and arrest of man
and live on Freeview channel 276
The creeper-style burglary was reported in the Hilden View area of Lisburn on Wednesday, January 31.
Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “At around 2.30am, it was reported that a blue Tesla Model 3 car was stolen after entry was gained to a property in the area and keys for the vehicle were taken.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"A sum of cash and a wallet were also taken during the incident, with the vehicle later found in the Moyard Park area of Belfast a short time later.
"As part of the ongoing investigation, officers conducted a search of a property in the Glenavy area on Wednesday, February 7 and a number of items were recovered during the search including mobile phones.
"A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary. He remains in police custody at this time.”