A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the theft of a Tesla vehicle in Lisburn.
By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Feb 2024, 18:01 GMT
The creeper-style burglary was reported in the Hilden View area of Lisburn on Wednesday, January 31.

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “At around 2.30am, it was reported that a blue Tesla Model 3 car was stolen after entry was gained to a property in the area and keys for the vehicle were taken.

"A sum of cash and a wallet were also taken during the incident, with the vehicle later found in the Moyard Park area of Belfast a short time later.

Detectives investigating a report of a creeper-style burglary in the Hilden View area of Lisburn on Wednesday, January 31, have arrested a man. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Detectives investigating a report of a creeper-style burglary in the Hilden View area of Lisburn on Wednesday, January 31, have arrested a man. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
"As part of the ongoing investigation, officers conducted a search of a property in the Glenavy area on Wednesday, February 7 and a number of items were recovered during the search including mobile phones.

"A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary. He remains in police custody at this time.”