Texts sent by a Lurgan man suggesting he might 'get away with murder' have been described as 'grossly offensive' by a district judge.

Court

David Patrick O’Hare from Stevenson Park in Lurgan was accused of persistently sending text messages to a woman causing needless anxiety on December 27 last year.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

-

The 45-year-old appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (March 10) and defended himself. A prosecutor told the court that while the injured party had not turned up to court there is other evidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Bernie Kelly read the messages the defendant was accused of sending and asked if he admitted sending them. He said he did. Mrs Kelly said: “Do you think some of those are appropriate?” The defendant said: “Not really”.

Mrs Kelly said: “Absolutely not. I am not even going to call some of them out they are that bad. This is to the same woman who gave birth to your children”.

The prosecutor told the court the defendant also made a 999 call to police asking to be arrested as he was going to damage his girlfriend’s vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defendant interrupted a discussion between the judge and the prosecutor. The district judge said: “I know this is difficult and I know Ms Smyth and I are both females, but if you could allow us to finish our conversation before you interrupt us. I know that is difficult.”

Mrs Kelly continued discussing the charges with the prosecutor and read out some of the text messages including one text which said: ‘I phoned the police and asked them to arrest me. No sign of them. I could probably get away with murder’.

She described the messages as “vile” and “abhorrent”. She asked if he pleaded guilty to one charge of persistent, improper use of electronic communications network for the purposes of causing inconvenience, annoyance or needless anxiety, the other charges would be dismissed

Advertisement

Advertisement

O’Hare said he would plead guilty to sending the messages but not to cause ‘anxiety’ to which Mrs Kelly said: “Well they would. Trust me, I have read them. I am not the person that got them and if I recoiled inside reading some of those I have suffered inconvenience, annoyance or anxiety reading a text message that has been sent to a female and, in this case, not any female but the female who carried and gave birth to your children. Those are vile. If you are not prepared to plead guilty I can convict you on the basis of the messages.” O’Hare pleaded guilty.

O’Hare said there had been a lot of stress over the past year due to family and financial issues. The district judge reminded him many others huge numbers of people were also going through serious financial problems.

Mrs Kelly said: “To say you can get away with murder in a text, and I appreciate you didn’t say it was your former partner’s murder, but it is chilling in the current climate.