“That was a very expensive joint,” a judge told a Portadown man after he admitted possession of cannabis.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 1st May 2024, 11:17 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 11:29 BST
Conor James McConville, aged 31, from Portmore Street, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with possessing a Class B drug.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.
The court heard that on January 27 this year at around 2.10am police were called to Edward Street regarding an ongoing disturbance.

One of the residents, the defendant, was standing in the hallway “being aggressive and verbally threatening”. “A search was carried out and a small joint was found in his hoodie.”

“It’s one joint,” McConville’s solicitor told District Judge Michael Ranaghan when asked if it was a "significant amount of Class B”.

The solicitor informed the court his client has spent a lot of time in custody. "He has his own house and gets a heroin substitute daily.”

District Judge Ranaghan fined McConville £200 plus £15 Offender Levy. “That was a very expensive joint,” said the judge.