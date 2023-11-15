A roof thatcher on his way to get supplies had a number of driving offences detected, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.

Martin Agnew (58), of Drumramer Road at Clooney near Ahoghill, admitted using a vehicle without insurance; absence of a driving licence; absence of a number plate and a 'defective' light offence.

He came to police attention in the Randalstown area on the afternoon of April 25 this year. A car was pulling a trailer and the trailer had no number plate and a light was "obscured".

A defence barrister said the defendant is a thatcher who "only does two or three jobs a year". The lawyer said the defendant works with another person and the defendant was to be picked up to go and get "materials". The other person did not arrive and the defendant then took a car and trailer to collect the materials, the lawyer said.

The barrister said his client is "living hand to mouth" as there is not much of a requirement for thatching nowadays.