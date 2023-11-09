It was reported that steps to a mobile classroom were taken during the afternoon of Sunday, November 5.

Appealing for information, police said: “This has left the classroom unusable at this time and has disrupted several pupils.

"If you were in the area at this time and noted a vehicle with a trailer acting suspiciously or if you have any information in relation to this, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 395 06/11/2023.”