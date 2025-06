Police are investigating a theft from a vehicle at Ardress House on the outskirts of Portadown.

The incident took place at the the popular National Trust property on Annaghmore Road on Thursday, September 5 between 1.30pm and 1.50pm.

Anyone who has any information that may help police with their enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting serial 819 - 05/09/24.