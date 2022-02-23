Thefts from Islandmagee outhouses on the increase following storms, police warn

It comes after an increase in theft in the Islandmagee area following Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Now that the numerous storms have thankfully passed, we would advise that you check your property and assess if any storm damage has left your home or garage / shed / outhouse insecure.
“There has been an increase in thefts from outhouses within the Islandmagee area over the last week, so we are increasing our patrols within the areas of concern.
“While we conduct patrols, respond to suspicious activity and deliver crime prevention, everyone can play their part in taking precautions with their home and property.
“Please take some time to review your home security and if you observe any unusual people or activity in your area, report the details to the PSNI on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Further crime prevention advice is available by contacting your local Crime Prevention officer on 101.”