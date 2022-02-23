Thefts from Islandmagee outhouses on the increase following storms, police warn

It comes after an increase in theft in the Islandmagee area following Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Now that the numerous storms have thankfully passed, we would advise that you check your property and assess if any storm damage has left your home or garage / shed / outhouse insecure.

“There has been an increase in thefts from outhouses within the Islandmagee area over the last week, so we are increasing our patrols within the areas of concern.

Officers have been out during the hours of darkness conducting patrols and vehicle checkpoints in Islandmagee.

“While we conduct patrols, respond to suspicious activity and deliver crime prevention, everyone can play their part in taking precautions with their home and property.