Police are appealing for information following four reports of items being stolen from tractors in the past two days across Northern Ireland.

The incidents have taken place across several counties and police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or has dashcam or CCTV footage that might help with their investigation.

Sergeant Schofield said: "It was reported that sometime between 11pm on Sunday, July 9 and 4am on Monday, July 10, a number of items had been stolen from a tractor at a commercial premises on the Gracehill Road in Ballymoney.

"We then received a report of a theft from a tractor in another commercial premises in the Moira Road area of Glenavy, on either Sunday evening or Monday morning, July 9 and 10.

Police are appealing for information following reports of items being stolen from tractors across Northern Ireland. Picture: Spencer Scott Pugh / Unsplash

"On Tuesday, July 11, at around 6.40am, a third report was received by police stating that a number of tractors had been entered in the Creenagh Road area of Loughgall.

"Sometime between 1am and 8am on Tuesday 11, it was reported that GPS equipment was stolen from tractors in the Mullahead Road area of Tandragree.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in any of these areas, have dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, or who may have any information on the whereabouts of this equipment, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 246 of 11/07/23.”

Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport