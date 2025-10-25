'There's no excuse for these speeds': PSNI detects motorist travelling at 119mph and 'R' driver at 106mph

By Valerie Martin
Published 25th Oct 2025, 10:26 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2025, 10:26 BST
Emergency services - What to do when you encounter emergency vehicles when driving
One of the latest motorists caught for speeding in Northern Ireland was a restricted driver travelling at 106mph – 61mph over the limit, police have revealed.

PSNI Road Policing Officers have warned again of the dangers and consequences of driving at speed after detecting a number of very high readings in the past few days.

Most Popular

On Thursday afternoon, officers from Mahon Road station detected a car travelling at 119mph on a 60mph road in the Ballygawley area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The driver will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service and receive a date to attend court to explain their actions,” police said.

Recent high speeds detected on Northern Ireland roads. Pictures: PSNIplaceholder image
Recent high speeds detected on Northern Ireland roads. Pictures: PSNI

Earlier in the week, officers from Steeple station were carrying out speed checks on the M2 motorway when they detected a ‘R’ driver travelling at a speed of 106mph.

Another driver was detected at 115mph.

"Both drivers will have their day in court”, police stressed.

"Please slow down and take care on our roads to keep everyone safe. There's no excuse for these speeds.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice