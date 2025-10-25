'There's no excuse for these speeds': PSNI detects motorist travelling at 119mph and 'R' driver at 106mph
PSNI Road Policing Officers have warned again of the dangers and consequences of driving at speed after detecting a number of very high readings in the past few days.
On Thursday afternoon, officers from Mahon Road station detected a car travelling at 119mph on a 60mph road in the Ballygawley area.
"The driver will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service and receive a date to attend court to explain their actions,” police said.
Earlier in the week, officers from Steeple station were carrying out speed checks on the M2 motorway when they detected a ‘R’ driver travelling at a speed of 106mph.
Another driver was detected at 115mph.
"Both drivers will have their day in court”, police stressed.
"Please slow down and take care on our roads to keep everyone safe. There's no excuse for these speeds.”