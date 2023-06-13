Thief armed with spanner makes off with money after threatening shop assistant in Coalisland

The incident happened in the Main Street area on Monday night around 9.15pm
Detective Inspector Ryan said: "It was reported the man threatened a male member of staff and managed to make off with a sum of money towards the Barrack Street area following the incident.
“The man is described as being aged in his late 30s-early 40s, around 6ft in height and of slim build. He is described as wearing a black hoodie pulled over his face with a black face mask underneath. The man is described as wearing black cotton tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a glove.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2253 12/06/23. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”