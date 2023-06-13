Register
Thief armed with spanner makes off with money after threatening shop assistant in Coalisland

A thief armed with a spanner made off with a sum of money after threatening a male shop assistant in Coalisland.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:06 BST

The incident happened in the Main Street area on Monday night around 9.15pm

Detective Inspector Ryan said: "It was reported the man threatened a male member of staff and managed to make off with a sum of money towards the Barrack Street area following the incident.

“The man is described as being aged in his late 30s-early 40s, around 6ft in height and of slim build. He is described as wearing a black hoodie pulled over his face with a black face mask underneath. The man is described as wearing black cotton tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a glove.

The Main Street area of Coalisland where the incident happened on Monday night.The Main Street area of Coalisland where the incident happened on Monday night.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2253 12/06/23. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

