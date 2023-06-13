Thief armed with spanner makes off with money after threatening shop assistant in Coalisland

A thief armed with a spanner made off with a sum of money after threatening a male shop assistant in Coalisland.

The incident happened in the Main Street area on Monday night around 9.15pm

Detective Inspector Ryan said: "It was reported the man threatened a male member of staff and managed to make off with a sum of money towards the Barrack Street area following the incident.

“The man is described as being aged in his late 30s-early 40s, around 6ft in height and of slim build. He is described as wearing a black hoodie pulled over his face with a black face mask underneath. The man is described as wearing black cotton tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a glove.

The Main Street area of Coalisland where the incident happened on Monday night.