Thief targets Ballyclare charity shop

Sometime between 4.30pm and 4.45pm, it was reported that a man entered the town’s Hospice Shop and made off with a mobile phone.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1292 20/01/22.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

