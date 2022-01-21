Thief targets Ballyclare charity shop

Police are appealing for information following a report of theft which occurred at a charity shop in the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare yesterday (Thursday, January 20).

By The Newsroom
Friday, 21st January 2022, 2:59 pm

Sometime between 4.30pm and 4.45pm, it was reported that a man entered the town’s Hospice Shop and made off with a mobile phone.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1292 20/01/22.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

PSNI

----

Read More

Read More
Campaigners reiterate opposition to proposed Newtownabbey incinerator