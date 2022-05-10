Thieves make off in occupant’s car after Newtownabbey burglary

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “It was reported shortly before 5.50am that two males, carrying a screwdriver, gained entry to a home via the rear of the home in the Station Road area.

“The men searched the house, demanding money and jewellery, before making off with a number of items in the occupant’s vehicle, a black Peugeot Allure.

“One of the suspects was described as being approximately 6” in height, of lean build and wearing a dark hat, a dark mask and dark clothing.

PSNI

“The other suspect was described as being around 5”8 in height, of lean build and also wearing a dark hat and dark clothing.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or have any dash cam footage which could assist us, to call 101, and quote reference number 194 of 10/05/22.”

A report can also be submitted online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/