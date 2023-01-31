Register
Thieves target sheep in Tyrone for a second time

Nearly 50 sheep valued at £19,000 were stolen from lands outside Cookstown.

By Stanley Campbell
2 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 10:37am

Police investigating the theft from the Drum Road area are appealing for witnesses.

It’s understood the animals were taken sometime between Friday January 20 and Monday January 23. The 46 ewes and one ram are Scottish Blackface pedigree.

Anyone with information can get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting reference 1598 24/01/23.

Cookstown PSNI are appealing for witnesses to the theft of sheep from the Drum Road. Pic: Paul Faith/PA Wire

Information can also be provided online via https://crowd.in/KoWu1D

In December last, sheep valued £9,000 were stolen from lands at Mullaghbane Road, Ballygawley.

