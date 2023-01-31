Police investigating the theft from the Drum Road area are appealing for witnesses.
It’s understood the animals were taken sometime between Friday January 20 and Monday January 23. The 46 ewes and one ram are Scottish Blackface pedigree.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone with information can get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting reference 1598 24/01/23.
Information can also be provided online via https://crowd.in/KoWu1D
In December last, sheep valued £9,000 were stolen from lands at Mullaghbane Road, Ballygawley.