Thin and rotting and abandoned: man gets £500 fine for dog cruelty after gruesome discovery

Paul Hassan of College Mews, off the Greystone Road on the western side of the town, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court today after being convicted of abandoning without reasonable cause, causing unnecessary suffering to, and failing to ensure the welfare of, his terrier-type dog.

Derry City and Strabane District Council said it brought the charges under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

In a statement released tonight it said: “Proceedings followed an investigation by council’s animal welfare officers, following a complaint received in June 2020 that a dead dog had been found in a property at Slievemore Park, Londonderry.

One of the images of the scene that confronted inspectors

“Animal welfare officers entered the defendant’s property and found the remains of a small terrier-type dog which appeared to have been pushed up against the wall with a brush on top of it.

“There was a pungent smell of urine and faeces in the property which was in a bad state of hygiene.

“The dog was very thin and had begun to decompose.

“The dog was seized by animal welfare officers on recommendation of the council-instructed vet.

“Mr Hassan admitted all offences. District judge King disqualified Mr Hassan from owning, keeping or participating in the keeping of animals and from being party to an arrangement under which that person is entitled to control or influence the way in which animals are kept for a period of five years.

“Mr Hassan was fined £500 and ordered to pay legal costs totalling £138.”

Anyone in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area with any animal welfare concerns should call 028 8225 6226 or e-mail [email protected]

