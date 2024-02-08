Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team charged the man on Thursday night.

The 17-year-old died in hospital after receiving serious stab wounds in Woodland Walk on Friday, February 2.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the man is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 9.

Blake Newland, who was 17, was laid to rest after a funeral service on Thursday. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press.

"As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” the spokesperson added.

Mourners gathered for a funeral service at Mr Newland’s grandmother’s house in Limavady on Thursday morning.

He was laid to rest afterwards in Enagh cemetery

The man arrested on Thursday night is the third to be accused of Mr Newland’s murder.

Earlier this week two brothers, Andrew McGlinchey (29), of Roemill Gardens in Limavady and Stephen McGlinchey (27), of Ballyhanedin Road near Claudy, were remanded in custody, facing the same charge.

Andrew McGlinchey is also accused of assaulting a police officer.

The two defendants, who appeared before Antrim Magistrates Court via video link from Waterside PSNI Station in Derry / Londonderry, are to re-appear at Limavady Magistrates' Court, sitting in Coleraine, on March 4.

Two 16-year-old boys - who cannot be named because of their ages - appeared at the same court via video link from Woodlands Juvenile Justice Centre in Bangor charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.