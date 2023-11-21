A third man has been charged with murdering a man in what has been described as a "brutal execution" in Antrim town.

Liam Christie. Photo submitted

Henry Charles Hayles (58), of Kansas Avenue, Belfast, is accused of murdering Liam Christie on October 20, 2022. The defendant is also charged with possessing a handgun with intent to endanger life. The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Two co-accused are Jonathan David Patterson (45), with an address originally listed as Moylinney Park in Antrim and Paul Armstrong, (44) of Hawkswood Terrace in Antrim, are charged with murdering 44-year-old Mr Christie. Mr Christie was shot dead at the Ballycraigy estate in Antrim on Thursday October 20 last year.

A police officer told a previous court it was a "brutal execution while the victim lay in his bed asleep".