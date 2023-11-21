Third man is charged in connection with 'brutal execution' in County Antrim
Henry Charles Hayles (58), of Kansas Avenue, Belfast, is accused of murdering Liam Christie on October 20, 2022. The defendant is also charged with possessing a handgun with intent to endanger life. The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
Two co-accused are Jonathan David Patterson (45), with an address originally listed as Moylinney Park in Antrim and Paul Armstrong, (44) of Hawkswood Terrace in Antrim, are charged with murdering 44-year-old Mr Christie. Mr Christie was shot dead at the Ballycraigy estate in Antrim on Thursday October 20 last year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A police officer told a previous court it was a "brutal execution while the victim lay in his bed asleep".
Patterson and Armstrong are also charged with possessing 9mm handguns with intent to endanger life. All three accused are on bail and the cases have been adjourned to December 19.