Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"It’s a very sad case. This lady is really unwell,” Craigavon court was told during a case involving a woman who assaulted her husband.

Olivia Doran, aged 33, Meadowbrook, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Hydebank Prison on Friday charged with common assault.

Doran pleaded guilty to assaulting her husband on June 25 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

District Judge Michael Ranaghan was told she has no record apart from not having a TV licence. “I don’t think I will worry too much about that," said the District Judge.

The court heard that police attended Meadowbrook in June following reports of an "ongoing domestic”. “Police spoke with the injured party who stated that his wife had been drinking all day and there is an order in place with social services that she doesn’t come to the house when she has drink taken,” the Prosecutor said.

"She arrived at the house irate and started to bang doors and shout verbal abuse at the injured party,” said the Prosecutor, adding that police were told she had thrown a can of deodorant at the injured party earlier that day hitting him on the right side of the face.

During interview she admitted assaulting the injured party.

Doran’s solicitor Ms Siún Downey said: “It’s an extremely sad situation. Social services are working with the family. This is the first time Ms Doran has come to police attention and the first time she has ever been in a police station.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She revealed that Doran had spent a considerable time in prison due to a number of breaches. “This lady is really unwell. She has a problem with alcohol and recognises that. It all essentially started with the birth of her third child 15 months ago.”

Ms Downey asked that the Judge show leniency and go down the road of Probation adding her family want her to get help as they are unable to “manage it on their own”.

"This is the first time Ms Doran has been in court apart from the TV licence and I’m not sure she attended for that,” said Ms Downey.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “Eventually TV licences will be taken out of the court’s arena and we will all be grateful for that.”