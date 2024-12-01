Police are asking the public across Northern Ireland to be on the look out for a wanted man.

Sussex Police say Thomas O’Neill, who is wanted on recall to prison, may have travelled to Northern Ireland.

The 50-year-old, of no fixed address, is reported to have breached the terms of his licence.

A police spokesperson said: “O'Neill has links to areas across England and Northern Ireland and may be travelling by car.

"If you see O'Neill, or have information to assist in locating him, call 999 quoting reference 1343 of 07/11.”