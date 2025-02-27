Threats to kill train and bus staff at Translink in Portadown and Newry probed by PSNI following days of anti-social behaviour
The PSNI is investigating threats to kill staff after a spate of anti-social behaviour in the Portadown and Newry areas in recent days.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “This morning, the Safe Transport Team visited Newry Bus and Train stations, as well Portadown Train station.
"In recent days, there have been multiple reports of anti-social behaviour, including threats directed at Translink staff.
"Information has been shared with our colleagues in Newry and Portadown. Actions will be taken over the coming weeks. Such behaviour is completely intolerable,” said the spokesperson.