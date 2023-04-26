Register
Three and a half year driving ban for motorist

A Nuttt Corner motorist has been banned from driving for three and a half years.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 08:51 BST

Andrew George Millien (37), an electrician, of Ballykennedy Road, admitted failing to provide specimens to police and a charge of indecent behaviour in relation to urinating in Crumlin on August 28 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that police received a report of an intoxicated male at Crumlin Masonic Hall who got into a van.

A member of the public attempted to stop him driving and then followed the van and saw it cross the white line several times. The defendant was the registered owner of the van.

Ballymena courthouse.
Ballymena courthouse.

Police attended the defendant's home and his speech was slurred; his reactions were slow and eyes were glazed.

He refused to give a preliminary breath test and also failed to provide a sample in custody when he told police: "No way".

He confirmed he had driven from Crumlin, disputed he had been "unfit" to drive and denied he had urinated at a car park.

A defence barrister said the defendant had "two pints" and after buying a ten glass vodka bottle in a shop he consumed that at home.

The lawyer said the defendant had been on strong medication for "three broken ribs".

She said the defendant didn't recall urinating in the car park but although he was not contesting the allegation he would not have "sought to cause alarm to anyone". The court heard the defendant had a previous drink-related conviction.

At court on April 25, Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter banned the defendant from driving for three and a half years; and also handed down a two-year conditional discharge along with fines of £350.