Three arrested after more criminal damage at Mid Ulster war memorial

There have been a number of occasions over recent months where cenotaphs have been targeted.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that early this morning (Sunday, June 12) they arrested three people following an incident at the Moy cenotaph.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Three individuals took it upon themselves to damage the cenotaph in the Moy, picking up, throwing around, and damaging the wreaths.

The Moy war memorial pictured after a previous act of criminal damage.

“Following an immediate response from ourselves, these three have been arrested and are currently in custody.

“If you witnessed this incident, which occurred at approximately 1.20am on June 12, please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 137 of 12/06/22,” the spokesperson said.

News of the arrests has been welcomed by the public.

One woman commented on the Police Mid Ulster Facebook: “Sad that some individuals don’t realise the sacrifice behind these memorials from all communities during two world wars”.