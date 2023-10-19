Register
Three arrested after robbery in Lisburn

Police have arrested three people in connection with a robbery in Lisburn during which a woman is reported to have sustained cuts to her face after being threatened with a knife.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Oct 2023, 19:47 BST
The incident is alleged to have taken place in the Trinity Terrace area a week ago.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Officers received a report shortly after 4.40pm on Wednesday afternoon, October 11 that a white-coloured car had stopped with a woman.

"A man and woman exited the car and the victim was pulled into a nearby alleyway. She was threatened with a knife and sustained cuts to her face.

Police have arrested three people in connection with a robbery in the Trinity Terrace area of Lisburn. Picture: PacemakerPolice have arrested three people in connection with a robbery in the Trinity Terrace area of Lisburn. Picture: Pacemaker
"Her mobile phone and a sum of money were also stolen by the suspects. Police arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of robbery.

"He was later released on bail to allow for further enquiries to take place. Meanwhile, officers arrested another 32-year old-man and a 24-year-old woman on Thursday, October 19, in connection with the investigation.

"They both remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries. Detectives also carried out a search of a property in the North Road area of east Belfast this afternoon in relation to the investigation. Nothing was seized as a result of the search.

"Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who has mobile, dashccam or CCTV footage that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1259 11/10/23. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”