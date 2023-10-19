Police have arrested three people in connection with a robbery in Lisburn during which a woman is reported to have sustained cuts to her face after being threatened with a knife.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the Trinity Terrace area a week ago.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Officers received a report shortly after 4.40pm on Wednesday afternoon, October 11 that a white-coloured car had stopped with a woman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A man and woman exited the car and the victim was pulled into a nearby alleyway. She was threatened with a knife and sustained cuts to her face.

Police have arrested three people in connection with a robbery in the Trinity Terrace area of Lisburn. Picture: Pacemaker

"Her mobile phone and a sum of money were also stolen by the suspects. Police arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of robbery.

"He was later released on bail to allow for further enquiries to take place. Meanwhile, officers arrested another 32-year old-man and a 24-year-old woman on Thursday, October 19, in connection with the investigation.

"They both remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries. Detectives also carried out a search of a property in the North Road area of east Belfast this afternoon in relation to the investigation. Nothing was seized as a result of the search.

Advertisement

Advertisement