Three arrested in connection with 1975 murder and attempted murder of constables in Dungiven
Detectives from An Garda Siochana arrested the two men, aged 73 and 72, in County Meath and County Donegal on Wednesday, June 12.
The 72-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the 73-year-old man on suspicion of firearms offences linked to the murder of Constable Robert John McPherson and the attempted murder of a second officer in Dungiven on 26 July 1975.
The arrests were made under a Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TaCA) Warrant as part of a joint operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
The two men are expected to appear at Dublin High Court on Wednesday 12 June.
Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch also arrested a 71 year old man in the Dungiven area as part of the same investigation. That man is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 12.
In a statement from the Police Service of NI, they said “The Police Service of Northern Ireland has been liaising closely with An Garda Siochana and today’s arrests demonstrate the benefits of joint working between police services and other national partner agencies.
"A decision to prosecute the three individuals was issued by the Public Prosecution Service prior to the commencement of the Northern Ireland (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 on 1 May 2024.”