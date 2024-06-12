Three arrested in connection with 1975 murder and attempted murder of constables in Dungiven

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2024, 09:35 BST
Detectives have arrested two men in the Republic of Ireland on charges linked to the murder of a police constable in Dungiven in 1975 and the attempted murder of a second officer.

Detectives from An Garda Siochana arrested the two men, aged 73 and 72, in County Meath and County Donegal on Wednesday, June 12.

The 72-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the 73-year-old man on suspicion of firearms offences linked to the murder of Constable Robert John McPherson and the attempted murder of a second officer in Dungiven on 26 July 1975.

The arrests were made under a Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TaCA) Warrant as part of a joint operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Detectives from An Garda Siochana have today, Wednesday 12 June, arrested two men, aged 73 and 72, in Co Meath and Co Donegal. The 72 year old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the 73 year old on suspicion of firearms offences linked to the murder of Constable Robert John McPherson and the attempted murder of a second officer in Dungiven on 26 July 1975. CREDIT AN GARDA SIOCHANADetectives from An Garda Siochana have today, Wednesday 12 June, arrested two men, aged 73 and 72, in Co Meath and Co Donegal. The 72 year old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the 73 year old on suspicion of firearms offences linked to the murder of Constable Robert John McPherson and the attempted murder of a second officer in Dungiven on 26 July 1975. CREDIT AN GARDA SIOCHANA
The two men are expected to appear at Dublin High Court on Wednesday 12 June.

Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch also arrested a 71 year old man in the Dungiven area as part of the same investigation. That man is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 12.

In a statement from the Police Service of NI, they said “The Police Service of Northern Ireland has been liaising closely with An Garda Siochana and today’s arrests demonstrate the benefits of joint working between police services and other national partner agencies.

"A decision to prosecute the three individuals was issued by the Public Prosecution Service prior to the commencement of the Northern Ireland (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 on 1 May 2024.”