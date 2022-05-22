Four people were arrested following an incident in which Mr O’Hanlon was stabbed in the Hill St area of Gilford in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Three people arrested in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Eamonn Darren O’Hanlon in Hill Street in Gilford in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday 21st May) have been released unconditionally.

“A fourth person arrested in connection with the killing remains in custody at this time.”

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in Gilford, County Down, in the early hours of Saturday. The 36-year-old man was stabbed on Hill Street and later died from his injuries, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said. Three man have been arrested and police said they were helping them with their inquiries. Police have asked witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Police confirmed yesterday that the murder victim is 36-year-old Eamonn Darren O’Hanlon who had an address in north Belfast.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Mr O’Hanlon died after he was stabbed outside an address in the Hill Street area during the early hours of Saturday morning, Saturday 21 May.

“A fourth person has now been arrested in connection with the killing and all suspects remain in custody at this time.”

It is understood that while Mr O’Hanlon had an address in Belfast, he had strong connections to the Craigavon area.

Earlier a PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 36 year old man in Gilford.

“The victim sustained stab wounds in the Hill Street area during the early hours of this morning and subsequently died from his injuries.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can contact detectives by calling 101, quoting reference 262 21/05/22.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “First and foremost my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. A death of a loved one is never easy but in such circumstances it is even more difficult to comprehend.

Police at the scene after a man was stabbed in Gilford, Co Down in the early hours of this morning 21-5-22

“I know the entire Gilford community will be in shock.

“It is important for everyone to give time and space to the PSNI to conduct their investigations. Our thanks must also go to the emergency services who attended to the scene. If anyone has any further information please come forward and report it to the police.”

Sinn Fein Cllr Kevin Savage said: “Shocking to hear of this incident in Gilford this morning. My thoughts are with the family of the victim at this tragic time.

“If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the PSNI.”

