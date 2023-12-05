Register
Three arrested in Lurgan in relation to retail thefts

Police arrested three people in Lurgan on Sunday night in relation to a ‘large number’ of retail thefts carried out over the last couple of months.
By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Dec 2023, 08:23 GMT
A PSNI spokesperson said a red VW Transporter was stopped in Lurgan by Road Policing Interceptors from Sprucefield and officers from Lurgan police.

Three males in the vehicle were arrested and taken into police custody to assist investigators with their enquiries.