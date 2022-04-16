Three arrested on suspicion of organised crime involvement

Officers from the PSNI’s automatic number plate recognition intercept team (ANPR), working in partnership with the PSNI Air Support Unit, stopped a vehicle in the Coleraine area on Thursday (April 14) using what they described as pre-emptive tactics in order to prevent the likelihood of a pursuit.

A police spokesperson said: “The vehicle and occupants are suspected of being part of an Organised Crime Gang (OCG) responsible for large scale thefts from retail premises that have been operating across Great Britain and Northern Ireland recently.

“Three males were arrested as a result of the stop and a number of evidential items relating to the offences were seized along with the vehicle.

The car stopped in Coleraine along with some of the items seized. Picture: PSNI

“Follow up searches at premises linked to the arrested persons uncovered a large amount of suspected stolen property.