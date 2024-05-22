Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police say they will remain in the Sandy Row area of Belfast on Wednesday (May 22) evening after three people were arrested following a disturbance.

Appealing for information about the incident, Neighbourhood Sergeant Morton said: “While on patrol in the Sandy Row area, officers witnessed three people setting items on fire at around 6.30pm. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

“Officers at the scene arrested two men, both aged 29, and a woman, aged 37, on suspicion of provocative behaviour and arson. They all remain in police custody at this time.

Firefighters extinguished the fire. Image: NIFRS

“We will remain in the area this evening to ensure the safety of the local community. As we continue to investigate this incident we appeal to anyone with any information, or who was in the area at the time, to contact Police on 101 and quote reference 1521 22/05/24.”