Three cars torched in early morning Larne attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after three cars were destroyed in an arson attack in Larne early this morning (Friday).

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 15:46 BST

PSNI Inspector Bryan said: “Police received a report at approximately 12.20am on Friday morning, 31st March of three cars on fire in the Argyll Avenue area.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fires. However, the cars were completely burnt out as a result of this incident.

“We are treating this report as arson and our enquiries are continuing. We are also appealing to anyone with information to get in touch with us.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area and saw any suspicious activity to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 26 of 31/03/23.”

Inspector Bryan added that a report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/