Police are appealing for witnesses after three cars were destroyed in an arson attack in Larne early this morning (Friday).

PSNI Inspector Bryan said: “Police received a report at approximately 12.20am on Friday morning, 31st March of three cars on fire in the Argyll Avenue area.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fires. However, the cars were completely burnt out as a result of this incident.

“We are treating this report as arson and our enquiries are continuing. We are also appealing to anyone with information to get in touch with us.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in the area and saw any suspicious activity to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 26 of 31/03/23.”

