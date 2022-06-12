Loading...

Three charged to court in relation to Mid Ulster war memorial damage

Police investigating criminal damage to the Moy cenotaph have charged three men to court.

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 5:14 pm

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed this afternoon (Sunday, June 12) that the three are due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday, July 8.

A 20-year-old male has been charged with criminal damage and attempted criminal damage.

A second 20-year-old male has been charged with disorderly behaviour, attempted criminal damage, criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, resisting police and assault on police.

The Moy war memorial pictured after an act of criminal damage earlier this year.

Meanwhile, a 19-year old male has been charged with disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, resisting police and attempted criminal damage.

The police spokesperson added that as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

