Three hijackers threaten occupants of a car which was later found on fire

Police are appealing for information after a car was hijacked and set on fire near Markethill, Co Armagh last night.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 15:24 BST

Detectives in the PSNI said it received a report of a hijacking in the Markethill area yesterday evening, Thursday 27 July.

Bessbrook Road, Markethill, Co Armagh which was the scene of a hijacking on Thursday 27 July. The PSNI said the car was found on fire a short time later on the nearby Tullyallen Road. Photo courtesy of Google.Bessbrook Road, Markethill, Co Armagh which was the scene of a hijacking on Thursday 27 July. The PSNI said the car was found on fire a short time later on the nearby Tullyallen Road. Photo courtesy of Google.
Detective Inspector Handley said: “Shortly after 11pm we received a report that a car had been flagged down by three men while travelling along the Bessbrook Road.

“The men threatened the occupants of the car, a Toyota Hilux Invincible, and demanded that they get out. The car was found on fire a short time later on the nearby Tullyallen Road.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the hijacking or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2287 of 27/07/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/