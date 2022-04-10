Three homes ransacked while occupants were out

Detectives are appealing for information after reports of three homes being ransacked.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Two reports were made of burglaries in the Bush Manor and Oakdale Manor area of Antrim, with a third relating to the Ballyduff Road area of Newtownabbey.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Rear patio doors were smashed at both of the houses in Antrim and entry was gained while the occupants were out.

PSNI appealing for information

“It is believed that the burglary in the Oakdale Manor area occurred between 9am and 1.45pm and that the burglary in the Bush Manor area occurred between 10.40am and 12.50pm.

“Both the properties in Antrim, and the third in Newtownabbey, were ransacked and items of jewellery were stolen.

“A sum of cash was also stolen from the Ballyduff Road address, where it is believed that the burglary occurred between 1pm and 9.30pm, again while the occupants were not at home.

“At this stage, we are treating these incidents as linked and are appealing to anyone who was in the areas at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 827 of 9/4/22.”

Alternatively, a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/