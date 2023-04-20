​​Three lifeguards are to go on trial accused of offences relating to the death of a swimmer six years ago.

Standing side by side in the dock of Newry Crown Court, all wearing suits, the three defendants confirmed their names and details before denying the charges that were put to them.

The three defendants are Cathal Forrest-McVeigh, aged 33, from Dunamony Road in Dungannon; William Holden, 25, who is from Unshinagh Lane in Portadown, and James Monaghan, 24, whose address was given as Folly Lane in Armagh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are all charged with a single offence alleging that, being an employee, they were in breach of their duty to others on April 7, 2017 in that they “failed to take reasonable care for the health and safety of other persons who may be affected by your acts or omissions at work”.

The swimming pool at the Orchard Leisure Centre

The charge arises following the tragic death of 20-year-old Christopher Rodgers who passed away after he took unwell following a swimming session at the Orchard Leisure Centre in Armagh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charge were opened in the court sitting on Thursday, April 20, but the various defence barristers revealed that “expert evidence is very much at the heart of the case”.

Meanwhile, prosecuting counsel Geraldine McCullough told the court she was seeking agreement to at least half of the 30 witnesses set to testify in a trial which would take two to three weeks to hear.