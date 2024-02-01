Register
Three males arrested after vehicle reported stolen in vicinity of Belfast International Airport

Three males were arrested in connection with the theft of a vehicle in the area of Belfast International Airport yesterday (Wednesday) evening.
Published 1st Feb 2024, 08:51 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 08:54 GMT
Police say the vehicle was taken in the areas of Belfast International Airport. Photo: GooglePolice say the vehicle was taken in the areas of Belfast International Airport. Photo: Google
PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey said initially one male was arrested while two others were subsequently located in a field and taken to a custody suite.

Police added: “We are asking local residents to report any suspicious activity via 999 and to remain vigilant. Make sure all your doors and windows are locked.”