Three males arrested after vehicle reported stolen in vicinity of Belfast International Airport
Three males were arrested in connection with the theft of a vehicle in the area of Belfast International Airport yesterday (Wednesday) evening.
PSNI Antrim and Newtownabbey said initially one male was arrested while two others were subsequently located in a field and taken to a custody suite.
Police added: “We are asking local residents to report any suspicious activity via 999 and to remain vigilant. Make sure all your doors and windows are locked.”