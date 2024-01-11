Three men accused of 'brutal execution' in County Antrim have cases sent to Crown Court
Henry Charles Hayles (59), of Kansas Avenue in Belfast; Jonathan David Patterson (45), with an address originally listed as Moylinney Park in Antrim and Paul Armstrong, (45) originally of Hawkswood Terrace in Antrim, are charged with murdering 44-year-old Liam Christie on October 20, 2022.
The men were present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.
Mr Christie was shot dead at the Ballycraigy estate in Antrim. Police described his death as a "brutal execution".
A police officer told a previous court it was a "brutal execution while the victim lay in his bed asleep".