Register
BREAKING

Three men accused of 'brutal execution' in County Antrim have cases sent to Crown Court

Three men charged with murdering a man in what was described as a "brutal execution" in Antrim town, have had their cases sent to Laganside Crown Court in Belfast for arraignment on February 23 this year.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 11th Jan 2024, 15:31 GMT
Liam Christie. Photo provided by PSNILiam Christie. Photo provided by PSNI
Liam Christie. Photo provided by PSNI

Henry Charles Hayles (59), of Kansas Avenue in Belfast; Jonathan David Patterson (45), with an address originally listed as Moylinney Park in Antrim and Paul Armstrong, (45) originally of Hawkswood Terrace in Antrim, are charged with murdering 44-year-old Liam Christie on October 20, 2022.

The men were present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

Mr Christie was shot dead at the Ballycraigy estate in Antrim. Police described his death as a "brutal execution".

A police officer told a previous court it was a "brutal execution while the victim lay in his bed asleep".